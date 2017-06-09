We here at Wrestling Inc. wanted to send our congratulations to Matt and Reby Hardy, who welcomed their son, Wolfgang Xander Hardy, on Thursday, May 8 at 11:37pm. Both Matt and Reby made announcements of his arrival on Twitter:

"Wolfie" Wolfgang X Hardy debuted/was born on June 8th at 11:37pm..



King Maxel was excited to meet his healthy younger brother. Thanks all! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 9, 2017

Welcome to the family...



?? Wolfgang Xander Hardy ??



Born at home & already fitting right in with @MATTHARDYBRAND & @BABYHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/n4dPRQaEoy — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 9, 2017

