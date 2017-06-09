As noted, Austin Aries told Busted Open this week that he might be taking a little break, and that he has been nursing some nagging injuries. Aries was wearing kinesio tape during his match with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at last Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and has not wrestled since that match.

"I've got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room. It's kind of part of what we do, I don't think anyone is ever 100%," Aries told Busted Open regarding his injuries. "So I got a couple things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what's gonna be next and what the direction's gonna be."

We have learned that Aries was actually at TV this past Tuesday, but just wasn't used. He is also slated to work this weekend's RAW live events.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.