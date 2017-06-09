As noted, Austin Aries told Busted Open this week that he might be taking a little break, and that he has been nursing some nagging injuries. Aries was wearing kinesio tape during his match with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at last Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and has not wrestled since that match.
We have learned that Aries was actually at TV this past Tuesday, but just wasn't used. He is also slated to work this weekend's RAW live events.
