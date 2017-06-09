- As noted, Finn Balor is in Singapore as part of WWE's promotional tour in Asia. Balor was interviewed by Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore and discussed how to intimidate opponents.

"There are plenty of ways. I can stare right into their eyes without blinking (or) cut a sweet flex and show off your muscles, but I think the best way is by showing no fear to your opponent," Balor said. "Once I show that I'm not intimidated by the opponent, then that in turn intimidates them because they will think, 'He's not scared at all. He clearly thinks he can beat me'."

- This weekend at WWEShop.com, you can get 30% off orders in time for Fathers Day. To take advantage of this offer, click here and use code DAD at checkout.

- Matt and Reby Hardy aren't the only ones welcoming a baby son this week. WWE Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali also welcomed his second child, son Rayaan, as seen below:

Yo world. This is Rayaan. Say hi. pic.twitter.com/myaRxpUuk5 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 9, 2017

