- As noted, Finn Balor is in Singapore as part of WWE's promotional tour in Asia. Balor was interviewed by Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore and discussed how to intimidate opponents.
- Matt and Reby Hardy aren't the only ones welcoming a baby son this week. WWE Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali also welcomed his second child, son Rayaan, as seen below:
Yo world. This is Rayaan. Say hi. pic.twitter.com/myaRxpUuk5— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 9, 2017
