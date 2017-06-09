- Above is new video from FOX's American Grit reality competition, featuring John Cena as host. The second season premieres this Sunday.
- As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently filmed "something special" with the NFL's Cleveland Browns. The Browns posted this video and wrote, "Working on something special with @mikethemiz"
Working on something special with @mikethemiz ??— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 7, 2017
??: OfficialBrowns pic.twitter.com/IfxM2OmsJp
Gonna be #Awesome https://t.co/5igX3lFo4T— The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 7, 2017
