- Above is new video from FOX's American Grit reality competition, featuring John Cena as host. The second season premieres this Sunday.

- Corey Graves filmed an interview with The Hardys before they lost the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules to Cesaro and Sheamus, according to PWInsider. That interview should be used on an upcoming episode of "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network.

- As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently filmed "something special" with the NFL's Cleveland Browns. The Browns posted this video and wrote, "Working on something special with @mikethemiz"



Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles