Jim Cornette responded to comments Vince Russo made on Wednesday's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast on his latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast available on MLWRadio.com.

The latest chapter in the bitter ongoing feud between Cornette and Russo happened on the WWE Network 's Table For 3 episode entitled 'Creative Committee' where Cornette claimed Russo writes Vince McMahon every week about wanting to go back. A claim Russo emphatically denied.

On Wednesday's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast, Russo stated "Cornette obviously doesn't have half a brain," while explaining how he went on his podcast and read his personal emails with Vince McMahon. He questioned the logic of Cornette's claim in that if he read his personal emails with McMahon if that's how he would get rehired by WWE.

Russo stated the thing that annoys him with guys like Cornette and Eric Bischoff is that they talk out of their rear-ends. He said does a podcast on Podcast One and if he says something about someone, they're welcome to come on his show and debate him or cut a promo on him. But Cornette and Bischoff always talk behind his back. Russo stated he offered Cornette the opportunity go on iPPV for a debate with every single penny going to the Cauliflower Alley Club with a flat fee of $10 per purchase. He said Cornette turned that down and he's not sure how he's supposed to come back to guys that are always talking behind his back that won't confront him face-to-face.

That was enough for Cornette to lash out on Russo on Thursday's episode of The Jim Cornette Experience.

"So you want to make challenges about going on people's podcasts and giving the money to charity and all this other stuff, 'cause you know that ain't gonna happen 'cause we got nothing to talk about," Cornette ranted.

"But I'm making you a legitimate offer. I swear on my mother's grave if you give me a date, a time and an address. I will meet you there and I will bring five grand in cash as long as the rules are no cops, no guns and no knives. And what happens, happens."

"And if you don't f--king take me up on that, you piece of s--t, then shut your f---ing d--cklicker from now on," Cornette said. "'Cause I'm sick and f---ing fed up with ya and everybody else is too. You've been found out, nobody believes in you anymore. Everybody knows what you're all about. You've stabbed everybody in the back you've ever worked with. You've killed guy's careers with your goofy gimmicks. You've made the wrestling business a f---ing joke with your f---ing ADD goddamn booking and you're Jerry Springer Show horse sh-t. And most of all, you're a piece of f---ing sh-t and I will prove it. Send me the date, the time and the place or shut the f--- up. F---!"

You can listen to Cornette's complete rant/promo in the video embedded above but please be advised in the content is NSFW and contains highly explicit language. Vince Russo's appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Podcast is archived at this link.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.