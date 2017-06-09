The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lince Dorado and Drew Gulak make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Gulak briefly locks in a wrist lock before Dorado reverses it into a wrist lock of his own. Gulak elbows Dorado in the face before hitting the ropes. Dorado responds with a dropkick before pinning Gulak for a one count. Dorado hits an arm drag on Gulak. Gulak eventually locks in a headlock on Dorado and slams him to the mat. Gulak kicks Dorado in the face. Gulak chops Dorado. Dorado hits a modified head scissors prior to pinning Gulak for another one count. Dorado locks in a headlock on Gulak. Gulak gets out if it by spiking Dorado's neck on the top rope. Gulak stomps Dorado's knee. Gulak pins Dorado for a one count. Gulak briefly locks in a stump-puller submission on Dorado, Dorado rolls Gulak up for a two count. Gulak kicks Dorado's knee out. Gulak hits an elbow drop onto Dorado's knee before briefly locking in a knee lock on him. Gulak hits a Dragon Screw on Dorado prior to pinning him for a two count. Dorado eventually strikes Gulak several times. Dorado hits a springboard moonsault on Gulak. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a stunner on Gulak. Gulak rolls out of the ring, Dorado goes to the ring apron. Dorado hits an Asai Moonsault from the second rope onto Gulak on the outside. Dorado holds his knee as he rolls Gulak into the ring. Dorado hits a forearm on Gulak before attempting to go to the top turnbuckle. Gulak pulls Dorado's leg as he climbs. Gulak rolls Dorado up and puts his feet on the second rope for leverage. Gulak gets the three count.

Winner: Drew Gulak

A recap of the opening match from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns defeating Bray Wyatt.

A recap from RAW featuring Intercontinental Champion The Miz's celebration with Maryse is shown leading to Dean Ambrose hitting Dirty Deeds on him, after having disguised himself as a cameraman.

Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins make their entrances.

Curt Hawkins vs. Bo Dallas

Dallas clotheslines Hawkins. Dallas knees Hawkins several times before slamming his head on the top turnbuckle. Hawkins kicks Dallas. Dallas runs at Hawkins, Hawkins sends him head first into the middle rope. Dallas falls out of the ring. Hawkins rolls Dallas back into the ring before clotheslining him. Hawkins punches Dallas several times as we head into a commercial break.

Hawkins slams Dallas to the mat as we return from the commercial break. Hawkins briefly locks in a headlock on Dallas, Dallas fights out of it. Hawkins elbows Dallas in the face. Hawkins hits a back suplex before pinning Dallas for a two count. Hawkins briefly locks in another headlock on Dallas. Hawkins sends Dallas into the turnbuckles. Hawkins sets Dallas up in a tree of woe position in the corner before dropkicking him and pinning him for a two count. Hawkins goes to the apron and attempts to suplex Dallas to the outside, Dallas blocks it. Dallas hits his top rope-hung neck breaker on Hawkins. Dallas pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Bo Dallas

A recap from RAW is shown of the verbal exchange between Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman leading to Samoa Joe choking out Paul Heyman with the Coquina Clutch.

A recap of the main event from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Samoa Joe defeating Seth Rollins.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.