- Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center last week.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar's skill set is best suited for the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month. As of this writing, 55% went with Charlotte Flair while 26% voted for Becky Lynch, 9% for Carmella, 6% for Tamina Snuka and 6% for Natalya.

- WWE congratulated Matt Hardy on the birth of his second son with this post on their website:

Matt Hardy welcomes second child The Hardy Boyz might have lost the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules last Sunday night, but the brothers nevertheless have much reason to celebrate today, as Matt and his wife Reby welcome their second child into the world. "Wolfie" Wolfgang Xander Hardy was born last night at 11:37 p.m., and his proud dad was quick to announce the news on Twitter. "Wolfie" Wolfgang X Hardy debuted/was born on June 8th at 11:37pm..



King Maxel was excited to meet his healthy younger brother. Thanks all! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 9, 2017

Join WWE in congratulating The Hardys on the new addition to their family!

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.