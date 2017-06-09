- WWE posted the video above of Samoa Joe revealing his Network pick of the week, which is last Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Samoa Joe won the Fatal 5 Way main event at the show to earn a title shot against Brock Lesnar at next month's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.
- TJP responded to a rumor that his name was changed from TJ Perkins because Vince McMahon hates the "Perkins" restaurant changed. TJP noted that he himself had requested the change, as seen below:
Actually I just asked to be called TJP. Not very complicated. https://t.co/SLkXP8GCEY— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) June 9, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.