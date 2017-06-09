- WWE posted the video above of Samoa Joe revealing his Network pick of the week, which is last Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Samoa Joe won the Fatal 5 Way main event at the show to earn a title shot against Brock Lesnar at next month's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

- It appears as if the WWE Network will finally start airing wrestling from independent promotions. PWInsider reports that Insane Championship Wrestling has pulled their content from the Fite App due to their deal with WWE, which may be a sign that they will be airing on the Network soon.

- TJP responded to a rumor that his name was changed from TJ Perkins because Vince McMahon hates the "Perkins" restaurant changed. TJP noted that he himself had requested the change, as seen below:

Actually I just asked to be called TJP. Not very complicated. https://t.co/SLkXP8GCEY — ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) June 9, 2017

