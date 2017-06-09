- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 moments we never saw coming - Sting's WWE debut, Shane McMahon's return, WCW taking over RAW, The Ultimate Warrior's return, Shawn Michaels returning from his first retirement and retiring 8 years later and ECW Champion Taz facing WWE Champion Triple H.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) was recently working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. PWInsider notes that cameras were filming Blayze for a WWE Network documentary special to be released later this year.

- As noted, Lilian Garcia made a surprise appearance to sing "God Save the Queen" at Wednesday's WWE NXT live event in Leeds, England. Lilian also sang at Thursday's NXT live event in Brighton and wrote the following on Instagram, noting that she is making the appearances to send love after the recent terror attacks in the UK:

On the bus on the @wwenxt tour heading to Brighton, England to sing England's National Anthem tonight! It's the @WWE 's way to give all of you a huge hug over tragedies that have taken such beautiful people from your lives! #spreadinglove

On the bus on the @wwenxt tour heading to Brighton, England to sing England's National Anthem tonight! It's the @WWE 's way to give all of you a huge hug over tragedies that have taken such beautiful people from your lives! #spreadinglove ?????????? A post shared by Lilian Garcia (@liliangarcia) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.