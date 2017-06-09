RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were recently added to the cast of Total Divas for the seventh season, according to a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Filming for the next season is scheduled to begin in a few weeks.

Bliss and Jax were added to the show after producers needed to find a replacement for Eva Marie. We've noted how Eva is not returning to the company and is focusing on her acting career instead. Producers reportedly interviewed the female WWE Superstars for Eva's replacement but decided on adding two new cast members.

