A match between Ruby Riot and WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka at the UK Download Festival had to be stopped today when Ruby was busted open after taking a bump into the steel stairs. She confirmed in the Facebook Live chat with Kayla Braxton seen below that she needed to get 5 stitches after the incident.
