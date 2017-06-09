- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at NECA'S exclusive San Diego Comic-Con Ninja Turtles action figures. Ryder is expected to be back in action with WWE soon as he's been training at the WWE Performance Center. He suffered a knee injury back in December.

Paige Six spoke with Lana this week about her history with singer Jason Derulo. Before joining WWE, Lana was a back-up dancer for Derulo, Nelly, Pink and Usher. The SmackDown Superstar told Page Six that she would be down to join Deulo onstage one more time. She said:

"I would come and dance for one show," Lana said, on the condition he would make her "the lead part of it all."

She also commented on how dancing hasn't taken a backseat now that she's a pro wrestler. She said, "[I'm] on the road 300 days of the year. I get to dance with WWE. My entrance has a crazy dance entrance, so I get the best of both worlds."

- This month marks 10 years since Curtis Axel started training under WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Axel made his in-ring debut at a WLW show on July 13th, 2007, teaming with Ted DiBiase Jr. to defeat Dinn T. Moore and Branden Tatum. Axel tweeted the following today:

Hard to believe I started training at WLW, aka Harley Race Wrestling Academy, 10 yrs ago... Been a fun ride, but the best is yet to come! — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) June 9, 2017

