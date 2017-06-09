- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at NECA'S exclusive San Diego Comic-Con Ninja Turtles action figures. Ryder is expected to be back in action with WWE soon as he's been training at the WWE Performance Center. He suffered a knee injury back in December.
"I would come and dance for one show," Lana said, on the condition he would make her "the lead part of it all."
She also commented on how dancing hasn't taken a backseat now that she's a pro wrestler. She said, "[I'm] on the road 300 days of the year. I get to dance with WWE. My entrance has a crazy dance entrance, so I get the best of both worlds."
- This month marks 10 years since Curtis Axel started training under WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Axel made his in-ring debut at a WLW show on July 13th, 2007, teaming with Ted DiBiase Jr. to defeat Dinn T. Moore and Branden Tatum. Axel tweeted the following today:
Hard to believe I started training at WLW, aka Harley Race Wrestling Academy, 10 yrs ago... Been a fun ride, but the best is yet to come!— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) June 9, 2017
