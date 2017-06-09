- Cathy Kelley looks at Frankie Kazarian, MVP, Bubba Ray Dudley, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and others congratulating Samoa Joe on becoming #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As noted, Joe and Lesnar will battle for the title at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. They will face off for the first time on Monday's RAW from Lafayette, LA.

- WWE stock was down 0.78% today, closing at $20.40 per share. Today's high was $20.79 and the low was $20.29.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock is on the cover of the new Emmy magazine, as seen below. The cover says, "In The Driver's seat: With his industry savvy and nice-guy cred, Dwayne Johnson - star of HBO's Ballers and features galore - thrives in overdrive."

First look at our new #EmmyMagazine cover celebrating our third season of @BallersHBO. Grateful to share my lessons on this kind of success. pic.twitter.com/z4QNSDvtdv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 9, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.