- Above is the first trailer for HBO's "Tour de Pharmacy" mockumentary, which features John Cena. The show premieres at 10pm EST on Saturday, July 8th. Cena can be seen several times in the trailer.

- It appears the September 12th SmackDown episode will not air live as WWE will tape both RAW and SmackDown on Monday, September 11th from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The RAW brand leaves that week for a tour of New Zealand and Australia while SmackDown has a live event in Hawaii on September 13th.

- We noted earlier how WWE congratulated Matt Hardy and his wife on the birth of their new son. They also congratulated WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali as he and his wife Uzma welcomed their second son into the world last night. WWE wrote the following:

Mustafa Ali welcomes second child Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma welcomed their second child, Rayaan, into the world last night. Ali posted a photo of his newborn baby boy on Twitter this morning. Yo world. This is Rayaan. Say hi. pic.twitter.com/myaRxpUuk5 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 9, 2017

Join WWE in congratulating Mustafa and his wife on the new addition to their family!

