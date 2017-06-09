- Above, Nikki Bella answers questions from her fans. She's asked about John Cena's WWE return and mentions that Cena will be back for the July 4 episode of SmackDown. She also talks about getting older, her niece, and a few other topics.

- Earlier this week, Charlotte Flair was in Vancouver to film some scenes for USA's Psych: The Movie. Psych stars' James Doday and Dule Hill have been appeared previously on WWE Raw. On her Instagram, Charlotte posted a photo of Vancouver from her hotel window:

Vancouver #viewfromhotel A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

- On Twitter, Seth Rollins let Breezango know he's "On the case" after coming across an "Ish Grill & Bar." This is in reference to The Usos' "Day One Ish" (or "Day One Is H," according to Tyler Breeze and Fandango) sweatshirts that they've worn over the past few months.

