Source: Sportskeeda

Laurel Van Ness (with her boyfriend, Kong, by her side) spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"You can't ask him (Kong) questions, I'll answer for him. I know what he's thinking. What he's thinking is that someone will get killed! Someone will die at Slammiversary. I'm going to give you a hint: It's not going to be us!"

Growing up, who influenced her in pro wrestling:

"I don't have any influences, I influence people. People watch me. I don't need 'influencers' ('Is that a word?', she asks). I knew I wanted to be a wrestler, so I became the best wrestler in wrestling history."

Deserving to win the most recent WWE Tough Enough:

"Of course I deserved to win! I'm the best. I should win everything. So that's how I feel about that."

