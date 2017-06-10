Over the last few weeks, mystery has surrounded the Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle. Most recently, on this week's show, he interrupted the Raw announce team to have another private conversation with Corey Graves (who initially brought the news to him). Angle continues to tell others it's a "Private matter."

This week's question is simply, where do you think this story with Kurt is going? Is someone coming for his job? Will this lead to a match? Let us know!

