Source: Metro

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Metro on a wide range of topics. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I can tell you that it is a completely different world today. They cater to the athletes so much, from diet to exercise, including at the buildings. When I was there before we only had one meal between one and three PM, and if you missed it too bad, but now they're healthy food at the building until the late evening.

"The athletes get drug tested at least four to 12 times a year to make sure they're clean, and they have a wellness policy where they have to take physicals every year to make sure they can wrestle. If you bang up your knee and you're not sure if you're hurt but you want to go wrestle, you can't. They're being more safe than sorry and that's incredible."

Being blown away by Finn Balor:

"I've known Finn for ten years because I was wrestling over in Japan when he was there. I remember him as this young kid with a Justin Bieber style haircut with the hair spinning all over his head. When I came back to WWE, I didn't even know he was the same person. He said hi to me a couple of months ago and I just said hi back and walked past him. He was like 'you don't remember me do you?' and I was like you're the kid from Japan!

"What he's been able to do over the past ten years is incredible, not just wrestling in the junior division in Japan to the heavyweight division, but bringing this character to life. Finn Balor, the Demon. He has transcended himself to being one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, and I remember him as a cruiserweight in Japan. You can't believe how blown away I am by him."

"I know that he was main eventing a lot of shows in Japan before he came to the United States, and he went through the Dojo camp over there. Wrestling Japanese style which is very stiff and he was able to survive it. He's on top of the world, one of the top three guys right now and he's just started. Being able to do a program with him would be awesome."

"I'm sure he dreamed of wrestling me back then, now I'm dreaming of wrestling him."

Angle also shed light on his struggles with drug addiction, how much wrestling had to do with it, why he created the AngleStrong App and a lot more. Read the entire interview here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.