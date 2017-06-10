- Above is the preview video between IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. The two will be facing off tomorrow in a rematch of their Wrestle Kingdom 11 encounter.

- Last night, NJPW held their Road to Dominion event, here are the full results:

* El Desperado & Taka Michinoku defeated Shota Umino & Tetsuhiro Yagi

* Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask IV, Tomoyuki Oka, Togi Makabe & Hirai Kawato defeated Katsuya Kitamura, Jushin Thunder Liger, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi & Satoshi Kojima

* Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page defeated Gedo & Tomohiro Ishii

* Cody, Bad Luck Fale & Guerillas of Destiny defeated Michael Elgin, David Finlay & War Machine

* Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Jado

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet, KUSHIDA & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated SANADA, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL & SANADA

* The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) defeated Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi Vice. After the match, the Bucks superkicked Okada and Omega teased putting Okada through the table with a One Winged Angel, but decided against it as he wants to defeat Okada at one-hundred percent.

6.11??????????????????????????????!! 6.9????????????????????(http://sp.njpw.jp )??????? #njdominion #njpw A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

- NJPW has some new shirts available of Cody Rhodes, Los Ingobernables de Japon, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, which you can see by clicking here.

As a reminder, Wrestling Inc. will have complete Live Coverage of NJPW's Dominion show (full card here), starting at 3am EST on Sunday! The show will include three Wrestle Kingdom 11 rematches: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship), Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. KUSHIDA (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship), and Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

