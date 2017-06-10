Yesterday, Impact Wrestling released a statement on football player and current free agent, DeAngelo Williams, making an in-ring appearance at Slammiversary on July 2:

Williams Has Been Training For Weeks, Has Met With IMPACT Executives

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nashville, Tenn. (June 9, 2017) – DeAngelo Williams is set to tackle professional wrestling, but is not giving up on plans to return to the NFL.

Williams – who has spent 11 seasons as a running back in the NFL, the first nine years for the Carolina Panthers and the last two for the Pittsburgh Steelers – will be a part of Slammiversary, a pay-per-view extravaganza originating from Orlando, Florida.

Williams' exact role at Slammiversary has not yet been finalized, IMPACT officials announced.

Williams – who was a Pro Bowl player in 2009, has twice led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and is now a free agent – was at IMPACT WRESTLING's corporate headquarters in Nashville earlier this week to meet with the company's Chief Creative Officer, Jeff Jarrett.

What Williams and Jarrett discussed was not immediately known, but, news of Williams' involvement with Slammiversary broke around the football world, including CBS Sports, FOX Sports, NFL.com and many other media outlets.

Williams attended the University of Memphis before being drafted into the NFL. While at Memphis, he set the Division I National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) record for 100-yard rushing games (34) and all-purpose yards (7,573). He still ranks fourth on the all-time NCAA rushing list with 6,026 yards.

Williams has been training under the watchful eye of former wrestler and esteemed trainer, Scott D'Amore.

"I'm a huge, huge, huge fan of professional wrestling, and everything I'm going to do in the ring will be for the wrestlers who I have watched in the past, as well as those I still watch today. I respect the sport, the wrestlers and everything that comes with it," Williams said. "You're going to get everything I have inside the IMPACT WRESTLING ring; I'm going to try to show off my athletic ability."

Williams has been hooked on wrestling since he was 8 years-old, introduced to the sport by his uncle. "I think now I'm ready to step in the ring and see what it feels like to be a professional wrestler."

