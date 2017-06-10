- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Money in the Bank ladder leaps." The video includes Shelton Benjamin walking up a ladder and diving to the floor, Christian spearing Cody Rhodes off a ladder, and Randy Orton giving CM Punk an RKO off a ladder, among others.

- Today, Deonna Purrazzo turns 23 years old. Purrazzo has appeared for numerous promotions including NXT and ROH's Women of Honor division.

- NXT is currently running shows at the Download Festival 2017 at Donington Park in England. Last night, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne attacked Mark Andrews at a concert, Andrews was able to recover and flipped off the stage, taking Dunne out. The two will face off later today for the WWE UK Championship.

