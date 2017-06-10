- Above, John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his engagement to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania and how his Mom showing up in the crowd was a complete surprise to him. He didn't know she was there until he got in the ring and saw her in the front row. Fallon asked where Cena where he kept the ring before he asked Nikki. Cena just paused and said:

"Ya know, a diamond is a very strong stone."

- Chikara's annual King of Trios tournament is taking place on September 1, 2, and 3 in Wolverhampton, England. The teams are currently being announced and former WWE Superstar, Simon Gotch (now known as Simon Grimm), will be teaming with Mr. Touchdown and Dasher Hatfield. Grimm was released from the WWE in April.

- NXT Stars Bianca Blair (who you may remember, uses her hair as a weapon in the ring) and her boyfriend, Montez Ford, announced their engagement yesterday. WWE posted an article congratulating the couple and Bianca also sent out a photo on her Instagram:

