According to PWInsider, Dalton Castle has signed a new deal with Ring of Honor and will be working with them going forward. Castle's previous contract had expired this month and there were reports of WWE showing major interest in potentially signing away the 31-year old.

Castle debuted for Ring of Honor in May of 2013 and was an entrant in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament in 2015.

