Weekly content continues to remain at the top with with the latest NXT at number one, 205 Live at number three, and Talking Smack holding down the five spot. Extreme Rules (#2) and Table for 3 featuring Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Bruno Sammartino (#4) are sandwiched between. Speaking of Table for 3, two other episodes are currently in the top twenty.

Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - The New Day's Fantastic Ride

#19 - WrestleMania 31

#18 - Table for 3: Team ECK

#17 - Raw Talk: Extreme Rules

#16 - Raw Replay (1250)

#15 - Money In the Bank (2016)

#14 - NXT (394)

#13 - Royal Rumble (2017)

#12 - WWE 24: Finn Balor

#11 - NXT TakeOver: Chicago

#10 - Backlash (2017)

#9 - WWE Music Power 10: WrestleMania - Orlando

#8 - Table for 3: Creative Committee

#7 - NXT (395)

#6 - WrestleMania 33

#5 - Talking Smack (929)

#4 - Table for 3: World Champion Legacy

#3 - 205 Live (28)

#2 - Extreme Rules (2017)

#1 - NXT (396)

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.