Emma made a surprise return at last night's WWE Raw live event in Jackson, Mississippi. Video footage of her return can be seen below:

Emma was on the losing side of a trio also featuring Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, as Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke went over.

Emma has been out since suffering a shoulder injury at a WWE live event on May 7th in Liverpool, England. The injury occurred during a six-women tag team match, where she was also teaming with Bliss and Jax against Banks, James and Bayley. The spot saw Emma land bad on her right shoulder following a double knee drop from Sasha on the turnbuckle. It was evident a legitimate had occurred as the referee gave the "X" signal and stopped the match.

Prior to the shoulder injury, Emma had a back injury that kept her out the beginning part of the year.

