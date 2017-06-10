- Above is Jinder Mahal's latest entrance from this week's episode of SmackDown. Mahal will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton on June 18 at Money in the Bank (updated card here).

- WWE latest gallery looked at the " 50 great finishing moves ever ." The group included Razor Ramon's Razor's Edge, DDP's Diamond Cutter, and Bret Hart's Sharpshooter, among many others.

- Yesterday, Kurt Angle did a Q&A with his fans on Facebook page and answered a question about which was his favorite WWE feud. Angle responded:

"Cena was great, but not long enough. Lesnar was the one I had chemistry with, but the Angle/Austin feud proved I was a main player in the WWE."

