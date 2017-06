Thanks to @ryanwalton for sending in the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's second session show at Download Fest in England:

* Alexander Wolfe defeated Jack Gallagher

* Roderick Strong defeated Tyson T-Bone

* Drew McIntyre defeated Killian Dane

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Ember Moon

* UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode defeated Kassius Ohno

