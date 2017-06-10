- RedBull.com has a story here about Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown team losing three games to two to Cosmic Aftershock at the season three RLCS World Championship last weekend.

"One of the guys on the other team said, 'I don't feel like we won, because you had the most fun,'" recalls Woods. "We were having a blast up there."

- Just a reminder that this weekend at WWEShop.com, you can get 30% off orders in time for Father's Day. To take advantage of this offer, click here and use code DAD at checkout.

- Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted on Twitter this week that Jinder Mahal has received a substantial bump in pay since his push to the top. When asked if Jinder is getting paid more now as WWE Champion, Meltzer replied:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.