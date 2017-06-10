- RedBull.com has a story here about Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown team losing three games to two to Cosmic Aftershock at the season three RLCS World Championship last weekend.
- Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted on Twitter this week that Jinder Mahal has received a substantial bump in pay since his push to the top. When asked if Jinder is getting paid more now as WWE Champion, Meltzer replied:
