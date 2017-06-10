Tama Tonga, Haku's son and current New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star, recently spoke with WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri. In the interview, Tonga addressed Hulk Hogan recently saying that he wants to join the Bullet Club.

"I did see that," Tonga answered when asked if he saw Hogan's comments about wanting to join the faction. "You never close the door to anything. It's whatever, but you know, a Bullet Club is open to anything so I'm not against it, and I'm not for it."

Tonga debuted with NJPW in 2010 and has been a member of the Bullet Club since 2013. He's held the IWGP Tag Team Championship twice with Tanga Roa and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship once with Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi.

When asked if he saw Hogan when he was growing up, Tama said, "When I was younger. Whenever we went with our father to a Hulk Hogan party. I guess the PG version of a party. But, his 40th birthday I saw him and seeing around the backstage locker room but I don't think he remembers me."

NJPW is coming to the United States for two G1 Special shows next month in Long Beach, California. Both shows are sold out.

