Mark Hunt gave the New Zealand fans something to go home happy about Saturday night, earning a fourth round finish over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110. The card took place from the Vector Arena and aired live on FOX Sports 1.

Hunt, who has fought some of the top heavyweights in the UFC including Brock Lesnar over the years, landed with a series of strikes that sent Lewis into exhaustion in the fourth. The referee stepped in, ending the contest.

In the co-main, Derek Brunson earned a finish vs. Daniel Kelly, while Ion Cutelaba scored a 22-second finish of his own.

Results from the event can be found below:

* Mark Hunt def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (strikes) at 3:51 of Round 4

* Derek Brunson def. Daniel Kelly via KO (strike) at 1:16 of Round 1

* Dan Hooker def. Ross Pearson via KO (knee) at 3:02 of Round 2

* Ion Cutelaba def. Henrique da Silva via KO (strike) at :22 of Round 1

* Ben Nguyen def. Tim Elliott via submission (rear-naked choke) at :49 of Round 1

* Alexander Volkanovski def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Vinc Pichel def. Damien Brown via KO (strike) at 3:37 of Round 1

* Luke Jumeau def. Dominique Steele via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* John Moraga def. Ashkan Mokhtarian via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

* Zak Ottow def. Kiichi Kunimoto via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* JJ Aldrich def. Chan-Mi Jeon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

