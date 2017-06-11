The Young Bucks won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.

This is the Young Bucks sixth time winning the titles. Roppongi Vice won the titles back at Road to Wrestling Dontaku 2017 in April. Be sure to follow our live coverage of the show!

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

