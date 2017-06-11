The Young Bucks won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
Young Bucks(@MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB)?IWGP Jr.???6??????…???????????????????#njdominion ??????https://t.co/YKQrQral7k#njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/WWrX5OWclC— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 11, 2017
IWGP Jr.?????????????@NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 vs @azucarRoc @trentylocks !!#njdominion ?????https://t.co/YKQrQral7k#njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/v6HymMD1cu— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 11, 2017
.@MattJackson13 powerbombs Rocky on the ramp! #NJPW #njdominion pic.twitter.com/8dg7iBUYIE— LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) June 11, 2017
Huge swanton from @NickJacksonYB! #NJPW #njdominion pic.twitter.com/ZVKLCm4djB— LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) June 11, 2017
#NJPW #njdominion @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 pic.twitter.com/eVwDOWuwBD— LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) June 11, 2017
