Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa) won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.

This is the Guerrillas of Destiny's third time winning the titles. War Machine won the titles back at Sakura Genesis 2017 in April. Be sure to follow our live coverage of the show!

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

