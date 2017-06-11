Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa) won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
133kg?????????????????????????@RAYMONDxROWE & @WarBeardHanson?#njdominion ??????https://t.co/YKQrQrrWvU#njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/41FHG4gyh3— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 11, 2017
INSANE!! War Machine hit Decapitation! #NJPW #njdominion @RAYMONDxROWE @WarBeardHanson pic.twitter.com/cT1F8TZUlC— LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) June 11, 2017
