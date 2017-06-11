Kushida won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.

This is the Kushida's fifth time winning the title. Hiromu Takahashi won the title back at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in January. Be sure to follow our live coverage of the show!

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

