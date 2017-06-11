Kushida won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
#njdominion @TIMEBOMB1105 vs @KUSHIDA_0904 Now live stream on @njpwworld ! Sign up Now?? https://t.co/hLnCvrvFzQ pic.twitter.com/lJhZQSlwMK— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) June 11, 2017
?????????KUSHIDA @KUSHIDA_0904 ??????????????????#njdominion IWGP Jr.?????????https://t.co/YKQrQrrWvU#njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/E93uaaJUAz— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 11, 2017
Rolling hoverboard lock off the top!! #NJPW #njdominion pic.twitter.com/sKMndvpv4X— LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) June 11, 2017
BACK TO THE FUTURE!! #NJPW #njdominion pic.twitter.com/ViKIJwYUsG— LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) June 11, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.