Hiroshi Tanahashi won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.

This is the Hiroshi Tanahashi second time winning the title. Hiromu Takahashi won the title at Destruction in Kobe back in September. Be sure to follow our live coverage of the show!

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

