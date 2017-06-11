Hiroshi Tanahashi won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
#njdominion See @s_d_naito entrance ! Catch it live only on @njpwworld ! Sign up Now?? https://t.co/hLnCvrvFzQ pic.twitter.com/E1HBgAgEfy— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) June 11, 2017
#njdominion @s_d_naito vs @tanahashi1_100 Now live stream on @njpwworld ! Sign up Now?? https://t.co/hLnCvrvFzQ pic.twitter.com/XDpTFHZ90O— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) June 11, 2017
??@tanahashi1_100 ??????????????????— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 11, 2017
"???????"???2????????…?#njdominion ??????https://t.co/YKQrQral7k#njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/sasfHcy0X1
CLOVERLEAF! NAITO TAPS!! #NJPW #njdominion pic.twitter.com/DtbZCoNmbb— LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) June 11, 2017
