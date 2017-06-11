Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega after a 60 minute time limit draw at tonight's NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan. The two wrestlers put on a classic that was nearly halted when Bullet Club member, Cody Rhodes, tried to throw in the towel on Omega. After multiple dropkicks and Rainmakers, Okada nearly had the match won, but was too exhausted to pin Omega as time ran out on the clock.

Below are some videos from tonight's match:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.