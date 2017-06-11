British professional wrestler Jack Sexsmith is speaking out about his ability to provide inspiration for many LGBT wrestling fans as he is openly pansexual.

The two-year independent talent recently sat down with Wrestle:List to discuss his relationship with the fans, how the LGBT community is represented in wrestling and how his career has a gone competing in Progress Wrestling (a/k/a PROGRESS), a British promotion founded in 2011.

"I went through my narrative with The South Pacific Power Trip and that was awesome to step up my game and not rely on my laurels, and it not just about being a pro-wrestler anymore," Sexsmith said about his last six months. "I think it was more about telling a story, having a political impulse behind it and channeling in to something as a talent."

"From that narrative I did my [PROGRESS] Face-to-Face interview and through that I wanted to make a point of saying – you know what, this is me and maybe I was insecure about myself as a person or wrestler. I was relying on my underhand tactics and capitalizing on my opposition's insecurities in order to be a threat. Now, whilst I still may be morally ambiguous in places, I've got a bit more about me, and I have a fire in my belly to represent these people," Sexsmith stated.

"It's truly humbling [fan response]. I love wrestling, I love to wrestle, but the greatest thing I have got from being a wrestler has been getting these messages and tweets," Sexsmith said of fan support for him. "They have been saying 'Thank you for being you' and 'Thank you for doing what you do.' Sometimes I just feel like a twat in a wrestling ring you know, what sort of difference can I make? But people are saying – you're confident in yourself and you make me want to be more confident in who I am. It breaks me down inside. That's truly next level s--t.

Sexsmith hails from Soho, London, England and stands 5' 10" 169 pounds. Some of his trademark moves include the Mr. Cocko, Pearl Neckbreaker, Bare Arsed Stinkfac and Jawgasm.

Last month, he participated in the PROGRESS Chapter 49: Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Edition 2017. Sexsmith beat Zack Gibson on Day 1, lost to Zack Sabre Jr. on Day 2 and lost in a 7-Way bout that was won by Flamita also featuring David Starr, Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, Roy Johnson and William Eaver on Day 3.

You can read Sexsmith's complete interview with Wrestle:List by clicking this link. We also have the audio embedded above.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.