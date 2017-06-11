Bill Goldberg posted a new photo on Instagram where he looked jacked while shooting a commercial for DirecTV. He used some hashtags to tease he could wrestle again. You can view the Instagram post below:

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year, where he dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar. This capped a four pay-per-view run for him in the company as he worked Survivor Series 2016 (beating Lesnar), the 2017 30-man Royal Rumble match, Fastlane 2017 (beating Kevin Owens for the title) and of course Wrestlemania.

Last month, he spoke to Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri about returning to WWE for another run.

"Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again," Goldberg said. "As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this? I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never. Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next."

As for the immediate future, Goldberg is scheduled to appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England from June 29th - July 2nd. The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of automobile fans and will feature more than one appearance from the former WWE star.

