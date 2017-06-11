Source: PWInsider

Thea Trinidad (f/k/a Rosita) made her official WWE debut on this week's episode of NXT, where she confronted Andrade "Cien" Almas as he was on his way to a party with a pair of ladies. In the segment, Trinidad asked Almas, "Is this what you are now?"She answered yes and slapped him.

Trinidad is someone WWE has been pursuing since The Rock pushed for her to play the role of AJ Lee in the upcoming Fighting with My Family WWE Studios film, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. At the time, there was serious talk she could debut at NXT TakeOver: Orlando with Almas in April, but it obviously didn't happen.

The former TNA Knockout, who is also engaged to WWE star Austin Aries, sat ringside for Almas's match against Kassius Ohno at an NXT TV taping in April but when the match aired the following month, she wasn't shown on camera.

Thea's first tryout with WWE was in 2013 and she later appeared on television as a "Rosebud" for Adam Rose. She appeared in a backstage segment with Tyler Breeze at NXT "TakeOver: Fatal 4 Way" in 2014. Trinidad worked as an enhancement talent in her first televised NXT match on October 2016, where she lost to NXT Women's Champion Asuka.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.