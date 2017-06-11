CT Fletcher is a body builder and YouTube Personality (with over 1 million subscribers) who gives weight lifting/fitness motivational tips. He's also been known to hang backstage at numerous WWE events, as well. Just a heads up, the video above is not safe for work due to some language.
The WWE Champion is currently scheduled to take on Randy Orton at Money in the Bank on June 18. Getting back to the video, the trio of Superstars are put through a number of rigorous arm workouts, pushing them to their limits.
BigTuna 212 contributed to this article. Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.