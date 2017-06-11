- Above is a ROH Throwback of Austin Aries taking on ROH World Champion Samoa Joe at Final Battle in 2004. Aries was able to defeat Joe, who held the title for a record 645 days.
??????— ???????? (@rainmakerXokada) June 11, 2017
Thank you all!
I'm tired. #njdominion— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 11, 2017
- For those who missed the event, Jim Ross tweeted out the Dominion card will air on AXS TV on June 30, the night before the live G1 Special in Long Beach, California.
The @njpwglobal #Dominion card to air on @AXSTV Friday night June 30m the night before the July 1 televised live event. pic.twitter.com/w9OeGYwSy3— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 11, 2017
