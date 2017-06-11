- Above is the full 2014 Money in the Bank World Heavyweight Contract Ladder Match, which included Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Rob Van Dam, Jack Swagger, and Kofi Kingston. Rollins would go on to win the match and successfully cash in the briefcase at WrestleMania 31, pinning Reigns to win the title.
Nope I am not, but the new cast will crush it!! https://t.co/nSJu5tX7cO— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 11, 2017
- WWE posted this week's 25 Best Instagram Photos. The group includes Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Mojo Rawley, among others:
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.