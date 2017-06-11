- Above is the full 2014 Money in the Bank World Heavyweight Contract Ladder Match, which included Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Rob Van Dam, Jack Swagger, and Kofi Kingston. Rollins would go on to win the match and successfully cash in the briefcase at WrestleMania 31, pinning Reigns to win the title.

- Renee Young was asked by a fan on Twitter if she would be returning to Total Divas and Young said she would not be coming back for the seventh season. Season six was the first time she was a main cast member on the show.


Big Change To WWE Total Divas Cast
See Also
Big Change To WWE Total Divas Cast

- WWE posted this week's 25 Best Instagram Photos. The group includes Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Mojo Rawley, among others:

New #inspirethefire t available on @wweshop now. My mom says it's cool. I do too. #beckygotbank

A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on


Thanks @wweglamsquad for the amazing hair & makeup @lesliemakeupmaven & @mrs_lindysue . Headband by @pinkpewter

A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on



Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.