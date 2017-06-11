TNA star Kongo Kong recently joined The Roman Show, where he talked about Jeff Jarrett giving him freedom in the ring and Rosey offering him advice working for Vince McMahon.

"He is one of the coolest guys or bosses I have worked for," Kongo said of Jeff Jarrett. "He has a knack for knowing what works. He lets us do our thing."

Kongo credits Jarrett for giving him a sense of confidence for allowing him to be free in the ring.

As for advice from late WWE superstar Rosey, Kongo recalled, "I was told one time by Rosey, he said if you get a job with (WWE Chairman) Vince McMahon, he'll ask you to stay on the ground and be a big man and fight like a big man and not do this flying crap,"

Kong continued, "I don't know what his angle was when he told me that but I said 'with all due respect I don't work for Vince, but when I do I'll do what he tells me too, but in the mean time I need to separate myself'."

Kongo is a 6'7 250 pound wrestler that is currently signed to Impact Wrestling. He burst onto the mainstream stage with Global Force Wrestling in 2015. You can check out his complete interview with The Roman Show by clicking this link.

