- Above was a look back at 2004 when Paul Heyman got The Undertaker to join him, by way of using the all powerful urn. Heyman had The Dudley Boyz abduct Paul Bearer and told Taker the only way he would see Bearer again was to work alongside them.

- Two years ago today, Dusty Rhodes passed away at the age of 69. Kevin Owens sent out a Tweet remembering Dusty. Owens has always talked fondly about Rhodes, telling a story on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's podcast about how Dusty didn't like his ring name until he found out Triple H picked it:

"[Rhodes] goes, 'Kevin Owens, huh?' I'm like, 'Yep. Do you like it?' He goes, 'Nope!' And as he keeps walking back to the office, I'm kind of laughing. He goes, 'Who thought of it?' and I go, 'Hunter,' and he goes, 'I love it!' And that's Dusty! He really popped me!"

Two years ago today, we lost the absolute best. There's really no way to truly describe how much we all miss him.



We love you, Dream! pic.twitter.com/MjknPSLUFb — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 11, 2017

