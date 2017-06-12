Source: Bailey And Southside

WWE legend and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Rock 100.5 ATL's Bailey And Southside program. Among other things, Jericho talked about being spooked by fans finding out his travel arrangements, WWE Superstar Mark Henry playing a practical joke on him, and causing rock and roll mischief with iconic thrash metal band Anthrax.

According to Jericho, he is always taken aback by pro wrestling fans knowing his travel arrangements. The first ever undisputed WWE Champion remains curious about how such information is uncovered.

"It always freaks me out whenever you fly to a town, right, specifically with [pro] wrestling, you'll fly somewhere and you'll get to, like, Peoria, Illinois, you get off the plane and there's like a gaggle of fans there waiting for you. They want an autograph, 'sign my picture,' 'sign my action figure,' whatever. And I'm always like, 'how do you guys know what flight I'm on?' This is not a group flight. Like, I missed my flight and I had to get another one and I had to go through whatever and there [are] still the same people there." Jericho added, "somewhere out there, there's some kind of a stooge that's giving out what flight number I'm on."

Although fans have never unexpectedly made their way into Jericho's hotel room, Mark Henry once hid in Jericho's hotel room to startle him. As the story goes, when Jericho first arrived at WWE, the crew was staying at a Holiday Inn in Boston, Massachusetts. Jericho left his hotel room door open ajar to go watch a WWE security guard in a private moment. When Jericho returned to his room, Henry pounced. 'The Ayatollah Of Rock And Rolla' admitted that he thought he was being attacked by a bear.

"When the guy came and got me, it was Jeff Jarrett that came to knock on my door, like, 'come on, we've got to watch this,' I left the little thing in the door, so the door was open. The little key lock. Yeah, so when I go back in my room, the lights are all off and I'm like, 'what the hell happened? Like, I didn't leave the lights off.' So I'm walking in there and as I'm walking towards the light switch, I get attacked by this giant bear! And this guy takes me down and I'm like, screaming so scared, 'ahh, ahh, ahh' and all I see are these big, white eyes. And then, I hear the laughter and it's Mark Henry, who's super African-American, dark. He's super dark, super big. So in the dark, he was even darker and he went and hid in there and then attacked me as I went in the room and started laughing. We still laugh to this day."

See Also Chris Jericho On When He Knew It Was Time To Go During Last WWE Run, Part Timers At WrestleMania

Jericho boasted that he made a catering area in Germany a proverbial madhouse with two members of Anthrax by trashing the area when the band came to a WWE show. 'The Living Legend' blamed 'The Soldiers Of Metal' for bringing the noise and being monsters in the end.

"We were in Nuremberg, Germany a couple of months ago and we just happened to be in the same hotel as Anthrax. They had the day off, so they came to our show. And then, afterwards, you have catering after a wrestling show. When we're done, we go back to the hotel and have catering. So I started having some cocktails with Frankie [Bello] and Jon [Donais] from Anthrax, which led to a complete trashing of the catering room at about 6 in the morning to where nobody could eat breakfast there. They had to move catering. Like Rusev is down there, like Cesaro is down there, 'we want breakfast. The catering was trashed. We have to go upstairs. Who did that?' 'Anthrax. Freaking Anthrax, man. It's Anthrax's fault.' It was more my fault than anything, but I just blamed them, 'you know those Anthrax guys are crazy!'"

Check out the interview here baileyandsouthside.com/interview-with-chris-jericho. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Bailey And Southside with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.