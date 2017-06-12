Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

David Otunga was at WWE Extreme Rules last Sunday because he had the day off from filming the upcoming action film "Katrina," according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

This is why Otunga was brought back for the Extreme Rules Kickoff but didn't work as a commentator, rather being replaced by his temporary fill-in Booker T. While Otunga is expected back in a few weeks, WWE could have a decision on their hands. According to Meltzer's report, it's "pretty much acknowledged" that Booker has been better than Otunga in the role of RAW commentator.

Otunga was moved from Smackdown to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up in April but was delayed for what was originally scheduled to be six weeks due to the film. Booker will now be on RAW for the rest of the summer.

The film, with the working title "Katrina," is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Otunga will play the role of DEA agent James "World" Lawson.

