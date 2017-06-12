Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA with the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Will Brock Lesnar bring the pain to Samoa Joe?

* The Hardy Boyz challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles in anticipated rematch

* Who is Enzo Amore & Big Cass' attacker?

* Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax's fury?

* Is Bray Wyatt coming for The Kingslayer?

* Will Dean Ambrose strike again?

