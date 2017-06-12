Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA with the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Will Brock Lesnar bring the pain to Samoa Joe?
* The Hardy Boyz challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles in anticipated rematch
* Who is Enzo Amore & Big Cass' attacker?
* Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax's fury?
* Is Bray Wyatt coming for The Kingslayer?
* Will Dean Ambrose strike again?
