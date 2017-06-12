Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts continues to speak out about his 12-year career with the company while promoting his book, "Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass Through my WWE Journey."

"It's a love story, in a weird way. Like, my marriage to WWE. My very abusive marriage," he told the Daily Herald out of Illinois, laughing.

Roberts explained it was his dream to be a WWE announcer and how he worked hard [without any connections] to accomplish it. There have been some highly publicized stories out of his book but for Roberts, the biggest one is how JBL bullied him.

"A lot of people in the company, the upper management, have a bully mentality," Roberts said, when asked if JBL was a bully. "I hope in speaking out, and being honest, it makes a difference. I hope (WWE) becomes a better place for the people there now. I spoke out not to go after the company, but to bring awareness to certain issues."

Justin said he was relieved when WWE told him they weren't renting his contract and the road schedule was mentally grueling.

Asked if he'd ever return to WWE, Roberts, commented, "Absolutely not. I was able to live my dream. I couldn't even fathom this as a kid. I had a good run ... but I wasn't treated well by upper management and I wouldn't want to put myself through that again."

Roberts recently offered his opinion on Vince McMahon during an exclusive interview here at WrestlingInc.com with owner Raj Giri.

"Vince was very intense, very micromanaging everything and listening everything I said and how I said it," Justin recalled. "He is intimidating but also sometimes he can be really helpful and you can go to him with a question and would instantly come up with a solution or sometimes you would work with him to come up with an announcement. It was always uncomfortable. I always tried to avoid him as much as possible. I just wanted to steer clear because he had those moments where he can easily turn on you and tell you that he doesn't like the way you look, what are you doing here? You're fired. I just tried to stay clear of him, but sometimes you couldn't avoid him. Sometimes he was helpful."

"Sometimes he was on me for being too over the top. Keep in mind that I grew up watching Vince on commentary, he was one of my favorite commentators, and always enjoyed his over the top commentary," Roberts explained. "I used to incorporate that in my ring announcing and he hated it, so I stopped doing that obviously. Then, sometimes my introduction would get bigger for guys like: John Cena, Undertaker, Jeff Hardy, Batista, and I would get chewed up and told to tone it down, so he was really on me for everything and on everybody for everything, and since it was his company he wanted it done his way."

You can read more comments from Roberts to the Daily Herald by clicking here.

Our WrestlingInc.com exclusive interview with Roberts is available in Part One and Part Two.

You can purchase your copy of Best Seat in the House here at Amazon.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.