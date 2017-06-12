- As seen above, WWE Music has released Lana's new "Ravishing" theme song. The SmackDown Superstar will make her in-ring debut at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Money In the Bank competitor poses the biggest threat to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal - Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura or WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 38% went with Nakamura while 33% voted for Styles, 14% for Corbin, 6% for Owens, 5% for Sami and 4% for Ziggler.

- Superstar Ink with host Corey Graves will return to the WWE website this Thursday. The episode will feature Goldust and a tribute to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Below is a preview:

