- As seen above, WWE Music has released Lana's new "Ravishing" theme song. The SmackDown Superstar will make her in-ring debut at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.
- Superstar Ink with host Corey Graves will return to the WWE website this Thursday. The episode will feature Goldust and a tribute to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Below is a preview:
#SuperstarInk returns this Thursday with a touching tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. @Goldust @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/W2Vf6B8xg5— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2017
