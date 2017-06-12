- WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch out & about while in San Juan, Puerto Rico with the company this past week.
Regarding the content for this new show, "The Body" said, "It'll be my viewpoint on what's happening around the world. I want to do it. But, in some ways I was forced to do it."
Ventura talks more about why he's doing the show and how losing health insurance led to him taking the offer at this link.
- As noted, John Cena recently filmed material for a campaign to end polio. Cena interviewed Bill Gates, who with his Gates Foundation has teamed with Rotary to pledge $450 million to end the disease. The interview will air on NBC's "Today" show tomorrow. Cena tweeted the following:
Ready to take the stage at the @Rotary General Session. Very excited to join the fight to #EndPolioNow! pic.twitter.com/PZVE4YJUyv— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 12, 2017
I had the unique opportunity to sit down with @BillGates about #EndPolioNow...see it tomorrow morning on @TODAYshow. pic.twitter.com/XbhjpgjM3t— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 12, 2017
