- Above is the latest episode of "WWE Playlist" with a look at how Vince McMahon and others have beat the Steve Austin-patented "What!?" chants.

- It's believed that tonight's episode of "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network will feature Corey Graves interviewing The Hardy. Below is the synopsis for the post-RAW episode:

"Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discuss, debate and dissect the controversies and concerns of the WWE Universe."

- Triple H announced today that the WWE NXT Road Trip will continue in late July with shows in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Minneapolis. He tweeted the following:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.